More than 75 years ago as the Department of Veterans Affairs prepared to welcome home more than 100,000 veteran patients from World War II, VA hospitals and medical schools across the country developed an unprecedented plan to partner together. The plan had three goals — to recruit doctors for VA, train the country’s next generation of health professionals, and provide world-class care for our nation’s veterans. The decision would have a lasting mark on our health care system.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO