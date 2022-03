Match of up to $25,000 will go to Portland-based Mercy Corps' humanitarian relief effortsFor those looking for a way to aid those in need in Ukraine, it could be as easy as donating your BottleDrop earnings. The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which operates the BottleDrop network, is accumulating donations through its Emergency Fund to support humanitarian relief services being provided to Ukrainians through the Portland-based nonprofit, Mercy Corps. Mercy Corps, a global crisis response and humanitarian organization, operates in more than 40 countries, and has volunteers supplying aid in Ukraine, Poland and Romania to people displaced by the...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO