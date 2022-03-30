ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ginsburg's judicial robe, collars to be donated to Smithsonian

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ’s judicial robe, her collars and other possessions associated with her legal career will be donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, the museum announced on Wednesday.

The museum will preview the artifacts at a virtual tribute Wednesday during which it will also award her a posthumous Great Americans Medal.

The items being donated by her children include her Maison Blanc black robe, which was ordered from France; four collars, including her white lace collar and her Banana Republic-made “Dissent collar;” a dozen briefs for cases she argued before joining the Supreme Court; and a black leather briefcase with her initials on it, according to the museum.

The museum’s virtual tribute to the feminist icon will also include testimonials from Chief Justice John Roberts, former President Carter and Oprah Winfrey . The announcement comes toward the end of March, which is Women’s History Month.

“This generous donation helps us tell more fully the complex history of the United States and Justice Ginsburg’s connections to pivotal moments in women’s history, especially the fight for gender equity,” the museum’s Elizabeth MacMillan Director Anthea Hartig said in a statement.

“It is an honor to steward these objects and histories at the nation’s flagship museum, as they reinforce our belief in utilizing history to enhance civic health.”

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 a year and a half ago and was considered one of the Supreme Court’s most iconic justices, known for her progressive stances as a champion for issues such as gender equality and pay equity.

The announcement also comes amid another historic moment for the Supreme Court as the Senate considers the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer . If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court.

