Lawmakers prepare to roll out new gun laws after anniversary of King Soopers shooting

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLoud calls for gun reform in Colorado immediately followed a gunman killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket last year. Since then, lawmakers have delivered on some of those requests, including a measure to block gun sales to people convicted of violent misdemeanors. But other new laws are still...

CBS Denver

Man Who Livestreamed During King Soopers Shooting Faces Charges

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who livestreamed the deadly shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder in 2021 now faces charges of obstructing a peace officer. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dean Schiller, 43, was inside the store when the shooting happened. BOULDER, CO – MARCH 25: Police tape lines the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on March 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The Monday shooting left 10 people dead, including one police officer. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) Court documents state Schiller ignored more than 60 different requests from police officers to leave the scene. RELATED: Boulder Police Honor Officer Talley Killed In King Soopers Shooting Nearly A Year Ago His trial is expected to start in August. In December of 2021, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said four doctors  determined the suspect in the shooting, Ahwad Al Aliwi Alissa isn’t mentally competent to participate in court proceedings. He requested that Alissa be sent to the state mental hospital for treatment. RELATED: King Soopers Table Mesa Location Will Be Closed On March 22
CBS Denver

Day Of Remembrance Events Will Mark 1 Year Since King Soopers Shooting In Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — One year ago March 22, 10 people lost their lives in a shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. Since then the store has reopened, but the healing process is continuing with several events for a day of remembering and honoring those impacted Tuesday. (credit: CBS) At 2 p.m., a line-of-duty death commemoration will be held at Boulder Police Department. That will be to honor Officer Eric Talley, who died moments after responding to the shooting inside the store. Thirty minutes later, all City of Boulder offices will hold a moment of silence at 2:30...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado King Soopers hold moment of silence one year after Boulder shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Coloradans reflects on one year since the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers. On March 22, 2021, 10 people, including a Boulder Police Officer, lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the grocery store on Table Mesa. To remember those lives lost, King Soopers across the The post Colorado King Soopers hold moment of silence one year after Boulder shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
Ohio governor defends signing permitless carry law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine insists he’s still on the side of law enforcement, despite signing a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, over their strong objection. The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police had opposed the bill the governor signed earlier this week.
Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
CBS Denver

Bill Protecting Abortion Rights Passes Colorado Senate, Heads To Governor’s Desk

DENVER (CBS4) — The Reproductive Health Equity Act passed the Colorado State Senate and is now on its way to the governor’s desk for his signature. HB22-1279 saw a lot of support and opposition, leading to nearly 24 hours of debate, before a final state House vote earlier this month. The bill gives every pregnant person a right to choose to continue their pregnancy or have an abortion. It also states that a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the laws of Colorado. With the governor’s expected signature, Colorado will join 15 states and Washington D.C. in protecting...
CBS Denver

‘So Much Amazing Support’: Memorial Amid Events To Honor Boulder King Soopers Shooting Victims A Year Later

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Right now, outside the Boulder Police Department, sits a memorial patrol car with carefully placed flowers and notes on top. It’s there as a reminder to the community of the brave sacrifice by Officer Eric Talley, who gave his life in the March 2021 mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers. Tuesday marks one year since that horrific day. (credit: CBS) “It leaves a void that can’t be filled, but to come together as a community helps us process all the feelings,” said Dionne Waugh, Boulder Police spokeswoman. Talley was among 10 victims in the shooting, killed when a...
