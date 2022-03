Ice-T caused a viral stir with a tweet Thursday in which he said he was 'robbed' at the gas station, in reference to the spike in gas prices in the U.S. 'I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night,' the entertainer, 64, whose full name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, tweeted. 'After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…'

GAS PRICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO