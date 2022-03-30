Smith County storm damage

(KSLA) — Injuries have been reported along with storm damage to at least two homes in Upshur County, Texas, authorities report. One is on Azalea Road area off Texas Highway 154 east of Gilmer. And windows were blown out of a residence in the area of Highway 154 and Farm-to-Market Road 555.
Talk about a scene that looks straight out of the movie Twister. A number of tornadoes swept through Texas and Oklahoma yesterday, leaving behind a ton of damage and debris along with them, according to the New York Post. With that being said, a horrifying video has gone viral of...
An Alabama teen who was reported missing last week and then located in Mississippi on Sunday has died in the hospital, police say. Keyanna Sylvester, 13, of Mobile reportedly ran away from her home on March 21 and was seen two days later in Moss Point. She was later found...
More than a dozen people were injured on Monday when tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, damaging a school, homes and businesses. The same storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds. In Texas on...
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Numerous East Texans were affected by Monday night’s storms that sent trees flying into homes and knocked power out for many people. “All of a sudden it went like really windy and then extremely quiet. My 10-year-old, Joyce, started screaming ‘everybody get in the tub,’” said Shalynda Deane, who is now in search of a new home after the tornado destroyed theirs.
One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
Willis-Knighton Health System announced a humanitarian medical project to support Ukraine on Friday, March 25. The incident occurred at the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center. Real Time Crime Center installs cameras in downtown Shreveport. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. The City says they hope to install more than 100 city-owned cameras.
Truckers need to be on high alert across several Southern states as the threat for tornadoes increases. Severe storms began Tuesday night in the Plains, stretching from Texas to Iowa. The National Weather Service received more than 30 hail and wind damage reports across the region but no tornado reports.
I'm sure most of you have heard about Turkmenistan in the Karakum desert known as the "Gates of Hell," because of the fire spewing from the enormous crater. But did you know that Arkansas had its own mini version of that back in 2018, and it still remains somewhat of a mystery today?
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Pickens County Emergency Management rescued people trapped under a mobile home on Lost Valley Road and work to clear storm damage in Pickens County. Officials also said there is a lot of damage on Crystal Lane, Duncan Road, Reece Mill Road,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People living in the mobile home park walloped by Friday’s storm are trying to make the best of a bad situation. While some lost their homes, others are counting their blessings. From storm debris to ubiquitous blue tarps, people are still trying to figure out what to do. We talked […]
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $30M in funding will go toward Marion County recovery efforts after severe tornado damage. DeSantis visited Ocala to survey the damage and met with families that were impacted. As part of the aid, $4M will go to low-income people in Marion, Putnam, Clay, and Highland counties to help them achieve self-sufficiency.
