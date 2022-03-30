ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Smith County storm damage

KSLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Cowden said speed and road conditions may have been a factor in the accident....

www.ksla.com

KSLA

Injuries, storm damage to homes reported in east Texas

(KSLA) — Injuries have been reported along with storm damage to at least two homes in Upshur County, Texas, authorities report. One is on Azalea Road area off Texas Highway 154 east of Gilmer. And windows were blown out of a residence in the area of Highway 154 and Farm-to-Market Road 555.
KTRE

Crockett family displaced after storm damages home

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Numerous East Texans were affected by Monday night’s storms that sent trees flying into homes and knocked power out for many people. “All of a sudden it went like really windy and then extremely quiet. My 10-year-old, Joyce, started screaming ‘everybody get in the tub,’” said Shalynda Deane, who is now in search of a new home after the tornado destroyed theirs.
The Independent

Shooting erupts at Arkansas car show leaving one dead, 24 injured

One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
KSLA

Argument leads to shooting

Willis-Knighton Health System announced a humanitarian medical project to support Ukraine on Friday, March 25. The incident occurred at the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center. Real Time Crime Center installs cameras in downtown Shreveport. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. The City says they hope to install more than 100 city-owned cameras.
freightwaves.com

Tornado threat rising as storms approach South

Truckers need to be on high alert across several Southern states as the threat for tornadoes increases. Severe storms began Tuesday night in the Plains, stretching from Texas to Iowa. The National Weather Service received more than 30 hail and wind damage reports across the region but no tornado reports.
WCJB

Marion County receives millions in funding from Governor DeSantis for storm damage recovery.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $30M in funding will go toward Marion County recovery efforts after severe tornado damage. DeSantis visited Ocala to survey the damage and met with families that were impacted. As part of the aid, $4M will go to low-income people in Marion, Putnam, Clay, and Highland counties to help them achieve self-sufficiency.
