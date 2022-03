The Falcons find themselves in the midst of a rebuild with more than enough draft capital to reload the roster as the team attempts to find the organization’s next franchise quarterback. They’ve accumulated draft picks from trading Falcons greats like Julio Jones and Matt Ryan, but the Falcons could always use more attempts come draft time. The greatest asset still on the roster is Grady Jarrett, who is entering the final year of his current contract.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO