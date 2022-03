Additional charges have been requested for a Salina man who was arrested last week in connection to two other cases. Brandon C. Loder, 36, of Salina, was arrested on March 21 on N. Hedville Road after a deputy had gone to check on a Toyota Camry along the roadway that had run out of gas. When the deputy ran the license plate, he discovered that it did not belong on the Camry, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said Tuesday.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO