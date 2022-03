An area fire chief is receiving an award next week from the State Fire Marshal’s Office for his service. Each year the Fire Marshal’s Office honors the men and women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and provided exceptional service. This year Duncan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Alexander will be honored with the Distinguished Service Award. He’s remaining humble about the accolade and isn’t even sure who nominated him, but he has his suspicions.

DUNCAN FALLS, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO