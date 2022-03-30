ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd v Leicester: Who makes your Red Devils team?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend....

Man United look to include Anthony Martial in deal for Tottenham's Harry Kane - sources

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of including Anthony Martial to facilitate a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, sources have told ESPN. United are in the market to sign a striker ahead of the summer transfer window, with Kane one of the options being monitored. Tottenham's valuation of the England captain -- more than £100 million for a player who will turn 29 in July -- is considered problematic, but there is hope that Martial moving the other way, either in a separate deal or as part of the same agreement, would offset some of the cost.
MLS
Daily Mail

Gary Neville is 'SCARED' Liverpool will complete remarkable quadruple as he backs Jurgen Klopp's side to 'do something special' this season... but Roy Keane claims Manchester City will win Premier League title

Gary Neville has admitted he is 'scared' that Liverpool could win four trophies this season - but former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane backed Manchester City to pip Jurgen Klopp's men to the Premier League title. Liverpool have thrown themselves into contention to land an unprecedented quadruple as they are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Reds reach agreement with Fulham's Carvalho

Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, after almost sealing a deal for the 19-year-old in the January transfer window. (Football Insider), external. The Reds will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Bild - subscription...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

World record 91,553 see Barca make Champions League semis, PSG down Bayern

A world record crowd for a women's football match of 91,553 saw Barcelona cruise into the Champions League semi-finals by thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to seal an 8-3 win on aggregate. The crowd figure surpassed the previous record for a women's match when 90,185 watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
UEFA

