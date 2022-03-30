Man Utd v Leicester: Who makes your Red Devils team?

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of including Anthony Martial to facilitate a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, sources have told ESPN. United are in the market to sign a striker ahead of the summer transfer window, with Kane one of the options being monitored. Tottenham's valuation of the England captain -- more than £100 million for a player who will turn 29 in July -- is considered problematic, but there is hope that Martial moving the other way, either in a separate deal or as part of the same agreement, would offset some of the cost.

