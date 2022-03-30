ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSU softball: Gamecocks' trip to Albertville to play Tide is postponed a week

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 1 day ago
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State's softball game against Alabama in Albertville has been postponed to next week.

The inaugural Sand Mountain Showdown at the new Sand Mountain Park was set for today, but because of the weather forecast, it has been pushed to next Wednesday at 6 p.m. Fans can use their tickets for the rescheduled date.

“Today’s inaugural Sand Mountain Showdown between Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama has been postponed," read a statement released by the park. "This is in abundance of caution due to the approaching inclement weather affecting post game travel for both teams and guests."

The weather forecast predicts strong winds during the day with heavy rains later this evening.

“While we hate that we won’t be able to play the game tonight, we understand that the weather is something that is out of our control and the safety of all of the fans and the teams is what is most important,” JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. “We appreciate the officials from Sand Mountain Park and from Albertville putting such a priority on our safety, and we are thrilled that we were able to find a date where we could reschedule the game. This is going to be a top-notch event that will be great for our sport and for our state, and so many people have put in a lot of work to make it possible.”

JSU is 19-13, while fourth-ranked Alabama is 29-4.

Rescheduling the game will require an adjustment to JSU's schedule. The Gamecocks' game at Alabama State originally was set for next Wednesday, but that meeting has been pushed up a day to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“I also want to thank Coach Todd Bradley and his staff at Alabama State for being willing to adjust one of their home games next week to make this all happen,” McGinnis said. “Their willingness to move this game was the final piece in making this happen.”

