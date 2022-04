A Coachella Valley public health leader was recognized on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for her work caring for the region's disadvantaged communities. Rosa Lucas is a nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine. She says her mission since she first arrived in the Coachella Valley in 1985 has been to expand opportunities The post Rep. Ruiz honors local nurse’s work for disadvantaged communities appeared first on KESQ.

HOMELESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO