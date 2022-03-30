Pickleball Parley: Denver DA suggests mediation between Parks Department and Central Park man accused of drawing pickleball markings on rec center court

DENVER — A Denver man dubbed the “Mayor of Pickleball” is in a legal pickle. Arslan Guney, 71, is accused of damaging pickleball courts at a recreation center by using a permanent marker to indicate boundaries, authorities said. Guney surrendered to authorities on March 17 for making 45 marks on the basketball court at the recreation center with a permanent marker to identify the boundaries on a court used for pickleball, KDVR-TV reported. He was charged with criminal mischief.

