Denver, CO

Pickleball Parley: Denver DA suggests mediation between Parks Department and Central Park man accused of drawing pickleball markings on rec center court

denverite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver District Attorney Beth McCann said her office has not filed charges against 71-year-old Arslan Guney, a Central Park man accused of criminal mischief. Guney has been accused of destroying Denver Parks and Recreation property after he drew 1-by-1 boxes on the court of the Central Park Recreation Center indicating where...

denverite.com

