Burnley v Man City: Who makes your City XI?

Gary Neville believes Liverpool are “unbelievably dangerous” and could win “three or four trophies” as Jurgen Klopp’s side target a potential quadruple. The Reds defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup last month and are just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.With Benfica to come in the Champions League quarter-finals and the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, Neville fears Klopp has assembled a team capable of making a clean sweep. “I don’t think Liverpool are in bad form, I don’t think you can be in good form and be in the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO