Premier League

Burnley v Man City: Who makes your City XI?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City return from the international break on Saturday with a trip...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on course to be fit for Liverpool's huge showdown with Manchester City next weekend as he steps up his recovery from injury back on Merseyside after trip to Dubai

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on course to be fit for Liverpool's massive clash with Manchester City on April 10 after stepping up his recovery from injury back in Kirkby. The right-back is recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of action for England during the international break. He is...
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Gary Neville fears ‘unbelievably dangerous’ Liverpool will win ‘three or four trophies’

Gary Neville believes Liverpool are “unbelievably dangerous” and could win “three or four trophies” as Jurgen Klopp’s side target a potential quadruple. The Reds defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup last month and are just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.With Benfica to come in the Champions League quarter-finals and the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, Neville fears Klopp has assembled a team capable of making a clean sweep. “I don’t think Liverpool are in bad form, I don’t think you can be in good form and be in the...
BBC

Sarina Wiegman: Latest England squad 'close' to Euros selection

England manager Sarina Wiegman said the squad she has selected for forthcoming matches in North Macedonia and Northern Ireland could be "close" to the group that will go to this summer's European Championship. Wiegman has named a 24-player squad for the World Cup qualifying matches which will be played on...
SkySports

Harry Maguire's Manchester United future in doubt - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Harry Maguire is facing a fight for his Manchester United future. Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter is open to discussions about becoming Eddie Jones's successor. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is confident he has not breached any rules...
