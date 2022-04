A super toasty base layer that’s well thought out, but suffers from a lack of stretch and being too tight on the face. Rapha as a brand doesn’t need much of an introduction, most road-going cyclists are well aware of its credentials, and its classic one-stripe aesthetic can be seen at almost any cycling event you go to. Back when we were still in the depths of winter, I requested some hands-on time with the Rapha Women’s Pro Team Thermal Baselayer as I was intrigued by its extended collar that doubles up as a face covering to keep the cold out.

3 DAYS AGO