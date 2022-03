CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Foreclosure of the Epicentre in uptown Charlotte is now in progress after a judge issued the order Monday. The 300,000 square foot building at College and Trade streets was once a hot spot for restaurants and entertainment. However, after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, many businesses there permanently closed.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO