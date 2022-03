BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of road deaths in Vermont during the first few months of 2022 is almost double the average for this time of year. As of March 15, there have already been 14 fatalities. Compare that to eight this time last year, four this time in 2020, three in 2019, and seven in 2018.

