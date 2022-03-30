Round one updates from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
By John Hart
WSAV-TV
1 day ago
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Anna Davis, a 16 year-old from Spring Valley, California and playing in the final group of the day, birdied her last hole for a 70 and a tie for the lead at 2-under par. Joining her at the top of the leader board is Benedetta Moresco of...
On Tuesday morning, the golfing world received news about Tiger Woods that had everyone buzzing. Woods took a trip up from Florida to August, Georgia – home of the Masters – earlier this morning. He, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas stepped on the course for a round of golf.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
It is a dream to play Augusta National — one that will likely never be realized for most of golfing mankind. I know folks who have played Augusta, the stage for the Masters, which kicks off next week in Georgia. The one local who might have a chance is Tony Finau, but he’s been struggling of late, missing cuts and going 1-2-0 in a recent PGA Tour match-play event.
Fourteen months after fracturing his leg and suffering serious foot injuries in a single-car accident, Woods was reportedly able to play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday. The 46-year-old Woods was joined by his son Charlie, as well as PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas, who is...
Tiger Woods has landed in Augusta, Georgia ahead of his plan to walk the course and decide on playing in The Masters this year. Footage of a plane landing in Augusta is strongly suspected to be Woods after reports emerged on Monday of the 15-time major champion intending to visit the famous venue this week.
Tiger Woods has prompted speculation he will return to competitive action at next week's Masters by completing a practice round at Augusta. The former world number one, 46, has been recovering from leg injuries suffered in a car crash 14 months ago. Social media reported Woods arrived at Augusta Regional...
There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches in the country can be found in South Carolina. That's actually the reason why millions of Americans keep going back to South Carolina for their summer holidays. Whether you are traveling with your partner and children or simply want to enjoy some quality time with your friends, there is something for everybody in South Carolina. People are friendly, the food is great, the weather is amazing and the beaches are absolutely mesmerising. To help you make the most of your time here, we have put together a list of 3 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Georgia and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Welcome to our new series, Golfer to Golfer, where we listen to one avid player in hopes that the rest of us can take away something that might improve our own games. This week, we’ve got Rory McIlroy, speaking on Augusta at his press conference of this week’s PGA Tour event…
Colt Knost is the popular host of GOLF’s Subpar as well as a regular on PGA Tour Radio and CBS broadcasts. He joins this week’s Drop Zone to discuss his dramatic ascent in the golf media space and the transition from professional golfer to professional talker. But that’s...
EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- All eyes are on Augusta as the third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins Wednesday morning. This morning, the top women’s amateur golfers in the world will be teeing off. The first two rounds, Wednesday and Thursday, will be played at Champions Retreat in Evans....
Comments / 0