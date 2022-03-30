ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

This Certified Financial Planner’s Historic Lake Charles House Mixes Original Architectural Details and Modern Updates

By Adrienne Breaux
Apartment Therapy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Danielle and Andrés Nava, twin 22-month daughters, and Niko and Ludo, the cats. Location: Charpentier District in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Size: 2,344 square feet. Type of Home: House. Years...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
Apartment Therapy

Thanks to Repairs and Renos, This Midwest Family Farmhouse Got a New Life

Are you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. Name: Jessica Youngquist and boyfriend,...
HOME & GARDEN
KPLC TV

Update on the reopening of Gigi’s Downtown in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fixture to downtown Lake Charles could be reopening soon. Gigi’s Downtown remains closed from damage caused by Hurricane Laura, but there is good news for the fitness center. The owners said they are hopeful to open as soon as they can, but minor set backs while trying to buy the building the business is housed in has caused delays.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lake Charles, LA
Business
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
Lake Charles, LA
Real Estate
State
Texas State
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Your Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent

Whether you’re looking to sell your home or you’d just like to brighten it up, you may be wondering which color (or more realistically, which shade of white) to paint your ceilings. It can be a mind-boggling question — especially if you have a hard time telling the difference between cloud white and decorator’s white — so I talked to a few experts to help you figure out how to decide whether to paint your ceilings, and which color will work best in your home. Here, Seattle real estate agent Katie Melton and her client, recent homebuyer and avid home decorator Jenna Somers, offer their advice.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic House#Architectural History#Toujours Planning
Elite Daily

35 Secrets Interior Designers Rely On To Make Homes Look Nicer & Feel Cozier

While upgrading your home, there are so many ways to make an impact without undergoing a full renovation. Minor enhancements like lighting, throw blankets, and pillows can make all the difference in the world when it comes to revamping your living space. To gain more insight, Bustle asked interior designers what Amazon products they use to make homes feel nicer and cozier. Their answers prove that it really doesn't take much to give your home a quick upgrade.
INTERIOR DESIGN
MLive.com

Wayfair’s 72-hour Clearance Sale has deals on furniture, bedding, lighting and more

Wayfair is having a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale, and there are great deals to be had as we turn the corner into spring. This Clearance Sale offers steep savings on everything from furniture for your home and office, bedding sets, area rugs and bathroom fixtures. And don’t miss deals on lighting for inside and outside your home, small appliances, as well as outdoor furniture and more.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

DIY Pros Share Their Favorite Money-Saving Design Hacks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always been a little nervous to take on DIYs. I love a good decorating or paint job, but in my mind, home DIYs mean building something from scratch. And as someone who needs help even assembling IKEA furniture, taking on a project like that seemed daunting — not to mention expensive.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Asheville Apartment Has Big Apple Energy, Thanks to a Punchy Palette and Artsy Touches

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes the fourth time really is the charm. That was the case for one lifelong New York City couple, who at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic found themselves as empty nesters yet still somewhat cramped in their Manhattan duplex and ready to retire down south. The only problem? None of the local designers really “got” their style once they decamped and downsized. So they enlisted architect Daniel Ian Smith, principal and lead interior designer of Village West Design, who they had worked with on three prior projects, to turn their large, upper floor apartment into their dream destination.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Apartment Therapy

I Always Hated the Look of Silk Pillowcases Until I Discovered This Innovative Find

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I am the first to admit that I’m a bit of a bedding snob. I have a very clear idea of what I like (and don’t like) on my bed, and I tend to stick to what I know. In most instances, my preferences are just as much about style as they are comfort. Don’t get me wrong — there is nothing better than cozying up in a soft, cloud-like bed at the end of the day, but maintaining the right vibe in my bedroom is important to me, too. That usually translates to linen or (patternless) percale — but do you know what definitely doesn’t fit the aesthetic? Shiny, silky sheets.
LIFESTYLE
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy