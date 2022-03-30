RTC Softball: Fairview vs Anacoco

GODFREY - After just one season as Alton High boys basketball coach, Eric McCrary is stepping down. McCrary's resignation caught AHS by surpruise, according to athletic director Chris Kusnerick. "This action was not expected," Kusnerick said, "and our goal will be to find a coach who can make a long term commitment to the Redbird boys basketball program moving forward"

ALTON, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO