ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

I use a weird technique to stop my neighbor’s dog from barking – but he was enraged when he discovered what I was doing

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhZnl_0euItNpz00

ONE apartment resident has figured out how to keep their neighbor's dog occupied while it's home alone.

Someone wrote to "Dear Prudence" for advice on how to handle a noisy dog and an angry neighbor.

Titled "I Barked Back," the writer explains they were the only tenant in their apartment building for a while until a new neighbor moved in.

With this neighbor came a dog that would often bark and howl whenever it was home alone.

The writer grew up with pets and never found the noise to be aggravating until it came to their days off from work.

While trying to relax in their living room they realized the dog's barking was even louder than they thought.

In a snap decision, they decided to bark back, and it worked.

After a minute or two of silence, the dog barked back but it was a "curious and unsure bark."

The barking conversations seemed to cheer the dog up while its owner was away, resulting in it barking and howling less throughout the day.

Once while they were going back and forth, the neighbor came home and was furious.

"He knocked aggressively at my door and told me to stop “teasing” his dog."

The writer apologized to the owner and tried to explain, even offering to watch the dog rather than it be home alone.

Rather, the dog's owner asked for the back and forth barking to stop, and the writer agreed.

Unfortunately, the barking and howling started up again, and the writer was left at a crossroads of what to do. Make the dog happy, or make the owner happy?

The advice offered up by R. Eric Thomas was to give the situation some time and then maybe slip a note - with a gift card to a pet store - under the door and try to talk things out.

John DeMaria was also being terrorized by non-stop barking, so he made the "Dog Zapper 2000."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361bPl_0euItNpz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3mEm_0euItNpz00

Each time his neighbor's dog barks, he hits a switch that set off an airhorn right back at the dog.

It's controlled with a remote so he was able to keep pressing it as he walked around his house.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 3

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Don’t Let Strangers Take a Picture of Your Dog (Here’s Why)

Dogs need to go out for walks pretty much on a daily basis, right? And now, as it starts to warm up again, there will be more and more people out walking, running and walking their dogs. When you run into another dog lover, many times they want to pet your dog, comment on the "cuteness" and in some cases, ask if they can take a picture of your cute dog.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Barking
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
369K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy