Rare 1958 Lincoln penny sells for $305 online — is there one sitting around in your loose change?

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
 1 day ago
MOST do not realize that pennies can actually be worth more than their face value.

In fact, one just recently sold for $305 online.

The error was misprinted on Lincoln's jacket

The bidding for the 1958 Lincoln penny started on January 7, 2022 at just $25.69.

The coin didn't see immediate action, but about 10 days later things started to heat up.

On January 17, 12 bids were placed. The first bid that day started at $33, followed by gradual increases of $45, $50, and $52, respectively.

Then, a user came in and blew everyone away with a bid of $305.01.

The winning bid would mean the cent is now worth more than 3million percent its original value.

Why is a 1958 Lincoln penny worth so much?

First, know that the 1958 coin is the last date that features the wheat cent design.

The design gets its name from the reverse side, which depicts two stalks of wheat.

The U.S. government started producing these pennies in 1909 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Lincoln's birth.

But there are a couple of reasons why a penny with a 1958 date could be quite valuable.

According to CoinStudy, circulated Lincoln pennies that feature "strong detail" on wheat stalks are in demand.

However, the 1958 Lincoln penny that sold online is a bit more valuable because it is an error coin.

You can find this on Lincoln's jacket - with the words "IN GOD WE TRUST" were being misprinted.

Although this is an error coin, you can still find the words in the original spot as well, which can be seen on the top of the reverse.

Along with the date 1958, the penny in the listing also features a D letter mark, which stands for the mint location of Denver.

Where you can find rare coins

You might be surprised, but rare coins could be found in common everyday places.

This includes even in your home.

In particular, rare coins can be found in couches, pockets of clothes, and draws.

You can also visit auction houses, antique stores, pawnshops, and coin collecting clubs.

Finally, you can get your hands on some valuable coins by purchasing them online through USA Coin Book or eBay.

However, before you put in your card details on these sites, you will want to do your research and make sure the listing is from a credible seller.

The Sun explains why the Double Eagle coin is worth $18.9million and why the Roosevelt 1982 dime is worth up to $300.

The Sun discusses how a 1922 Lincoln penny sold for $901.

