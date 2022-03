The era of the 1980s for anime had its fair share of brutal franchises that helped introduce scores of new fans to the medium for the first time in North America. Now, Netflix is aiming to revisit this gruesome time by recreating the series known as Bastard!! which first hit the scene in 1988. With the series set to arrive this year, Bastard!! has revealed when fans can expect Dark Schneider to return and how many episodes will make up the first season of the series.

