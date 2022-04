Foo Fighters fans are remembering the time Taylor Hawkins was slapped by Prince Harry, following the drummer’s death aged 50.On Friday (25 March), a statement was shared on the band’s Twitter announcing that the musician had died.“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said.“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”Following the announcement, fans of the band shared their favourite memories of Hawkins on social media.One such story...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO