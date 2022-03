The policing minister has been criticised for a “distinct lack of urgency” after repeatedly saying the Government must wait for the outcome of a police watchdog report into the strip search of a black schoolgirl.Kit Malthouse said Child Q “could have been any one of our relatives” as he condemned the “dreadful” incident, adding that the revulsion provoked by the case “is not confined to women”.But he repeatedly said the Government must wait for a report into the incident by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which will provide the “full picture”, and told MPs the officers involved “have a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO