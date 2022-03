Originally published March 20 MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Lake Minnetonka pet owners are on high alert after recent sightings of coyotes in the area. One family even had a close call with their dog. “They were looking to make breakfast of her,” Paul Schroepfer said. It was 7 a.m. Tuesday on Lake Minnetonka when Paul Schroepfer’s home surveillance camera captured his desperate attempt to save his dog as a coyote headed straight for her. “My dad instincts kicked in and I just booked it down there. I fell on the ice, but I tried to rescue her and was like, ‘Olive, oh my gosh!'”...

