Make these Easter treats in time for the holiday

Bunny-topped cupcakes and colorful eggs can only mean one thing: Spring is here. Easter is the perfect opportunity to welcome its floral-patterned return, and Katy Kinch—owner and baker at Buttermilk Bakeshop in Brooklyn, New York—is especially excited. “I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel [after] what the last two years have done to all of us in the pandemic,” Kinch says. “We can sit in the light, outside in the breeze, hopefully without masks soon. The wind on my face is going to feel different for a while.” The return of springtime also ushers in lighter seasonal ingredients. Winter is all about rich, chocolatey treats, but spring, to Kinch, means fruity flavor profiles.

10 DAYS AGO