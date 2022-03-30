Make these Easter treats in time for the holiday

Easter is a hop, skip and a jump away and just in time for the holiday, Steve, Sistina and Melissa Thorne are serving up an ‘egg-cellent’ way you can have fun with the kids. Ingredients. 1 package sugar...
This post contains Amazon Affiliate links. This Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze is all the delicious flavor of cinnamon rolls without all of the hassle. The only thing you have to lose when making this is- nothing! In fact, you gaining your time back because this recipe does not require rising, rolling, and cutting that are needed for cinnamon rolls.
While flipping through favorite vintage cookbooks, one in particular caught my eye: the Jell-O Pudding Ideabook published in 1968. Small cooking booklets like this were popular through the ’50s and ’60s as home cooks looked for ways to make creative meals and desserts from convenience foods like Jell-O gelatin and instant pudding. The Ideabook is full of recipes that turn Jell-O pudding mixes into everything from cookies to pies, and under the “Frozen Fancies” section, a recipe for a frozen pudding dessert that I was just dying to try.
These cream cheese-based cookies are laced with crushed-up freeze-dried strawberries for a sweet and creamy cookie. The combination of strawberries and cream is a classic one – bowls of fruit topped with cream have been served at Wimbledon since the British tournament started in 1877 and New York Cheesecake is often served piled with a sticky strawberry compote.
Cadbury is set to impress Caramilk fans with the launch of their brand new Breakaway blocks. The latest creation set to launch in supermarkets in April and has already excited fans who can't wait to taste the twist on the popular flavour. Caramilk Breakaway blocks will consist of classic caramelised...
Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
Creamy peanut butter and smooth cream cheese are whipped together to start this easy no-bake pie recipe. Powdered sugar ups the sweetness and non-dairy whipped topping adds the fluffiness. Delish! This fluffy, no-bake peanut butter pie recipe is sure to be requested often for dessert. Garnish the peanut butter pie...
I’ve seen lots of broccoli cheese casserole recipes topped with crackers, breadcrumbs and stuffing (how I make it). But my friend Sherry’s broccoli casserole recipe has a special ingredient that I’d never heard of before she shared it with me – she uses crushed cornflakes!. If...
Bunny-topped cupcakes and colorful eggs can only mean one thing: Spring is here. Easter is the perfect opportunity to welcome its floral-patterned return, and Katy Kinch—owner and baker at Buttermilk Bakeshop in Brooklyn, New York—is especially excited. “I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel [after] what the last two years have done to all of us in the pandemic,” Kinch says. “We can sit in the light, outside in the breeze, hopefully without masks soon. The wind on my face is going to feel different for a while.” The return of springtime also ushers in lighter seasonal ingredients. Winter is all about rich, chocolatey treats, but spring, to Kinch, means fruity flavor profiles.
Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
Scalloped Corn Casserole is an easy side dish made with corn, eggs, cheese, butter & Ritz crackers. Perfect savory corn side that goes well with holiday dinners!. This delicious side dish is perfect for weekends and holidays alike and with how easy it is to make, you’ll find even more reasons to make it more often. It’s a comforting dish that’s synonymous with all the feelings of Home.
Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble. Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well. Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley. Simple Macaroons. • 1 large...
This beautiful braided Easter bread is a must-add to any Easter menu—and in many households, it already is! In fact, it's one of the most significant traditional Easter foods from around the world. Drizzled with a sweet glaze, and topped with colorful eggs and sprinkles, it's a delicious dessert and a stunning centerpiece all rolled into one! This yeasted bread makes a wonderful Easter dessert because it's not overwhelmingly sweet (and that means you can sneak as much candy from your kids' Easter baskets as you want)! Whether using a store-bought egg dye kit or all-natural egg dyeing techniques, colorful eggs make a fun addition to this whimsical loaf.
Williams Sonoma & Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Large Filled Easter Basket. Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids teamed up with Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit stories for this fun and fluffy Easter basket, which comes with a Peter Rabbit teddy and an assortment of candies. The names Harry and...
If you’ve ever finished an ice-cream sandwich and realized it was simply not enough, we have discovered the dessert of your dreams: ice-cream sandwich cake! Ice-cream sandwich cake combines layers of ice-cream sandwiches with hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and your choice of toppings (may we recommend chocolate chips or sprinkles?).
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. King Arthur Baking Company is a great source for baking ingredients, baking gear, and solid, well-tested baking recipes. They’ve been included in many of our showdowns, and have taken home the top prize for apple pie, waffles, and birthday cake. So when I was on the hunt for coffee cake recipes, I knew I had to see what they had to offer.
This cake was inspired by one of my favorite Russell Stovers chocolate candies. Bake the cake in a prepared square cake pan. Allow the cake to cool completely, then cut the cake in half. Try to cut both halves to the same thickness. Take the top half of the cake and lay it on a cake board or platter.
This bunny tails recipe is one of my kids favorite things about Easter time. The sweet coconut covered Easter treat is legendary and it is nearly impossible to just eat one no matter your age. How to Make Bunny Tails Easter Treats. Kids Activities Blog loves sweet treats so we...
