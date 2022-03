Citing a need for academic transparency, Senate Republicans on Monday approved a bill that would require teachers to post all their lesson plans and materials online for parental review, despite some reservations. “In my opinion (it) really does add a lot of busywork for teachers. … I think some of it is good. Parents should […] The post Senate approves bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO