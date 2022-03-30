Loaded handgun, marijuana found in Parke Co. juvenile arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two women on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on March 2 at approximately 5:14 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of West 6th Street. Police made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Briana Hazelett, and an occupant, 35-year-old Mahogany Brown. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 52.4 grams of marijuana, and 9 MDMA pills. Police took both subjects into custody without incident. Hazelett was found to have outstanding capias for her arrest.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 15 DAYS AGO