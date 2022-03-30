ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

AMVC, Landus Announce Partnership on New Feed Mill Project in Audubon County

kjan.com
 1 day ago

(Audubon, Iowa) – Landus, Iowa’s largest farmer-owned cooperative, and AMVC, the ninth-largest pork producer in the United States, today announced collaborative plans to build a new feed mill at the existing Landus grain facility located in Hamlin (Iowa). Officials say through this partnership, AMVC will own and operate the feed mill....

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlin, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Audubon County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Panora, IA
Local
Iowa Government
County
Audubon County, IA
US News and World Report

Cost of Living: How to Calculate How Much You Need

Everyone, from consumers to economists to politicians, is talking about the cost of living. It sounds pretty straightforward, but what does “cost of living” really mean, and can understanding it help you budget better – especially at a time when budgets are stretched thin by inflation and rising gas prices? Let’s take a deeper look.
ECONOMY
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amvc#New Feed Mill Project
FOXBusiness

Farmers, activists, investors fight over treatment of pregnant pigs

In West Liberty, Iowa, Mike Deahr houses his 3,000 breeding pigs in small enclosures that keep them from turning around and interacting with others for the first 28 days of their 115-day pregnancy. Whether those enclosures represent the best way to safeguard hogs’ health or the mistreatment of vulnerable animals...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPRING FARM: Farming in a global context

When you’re buying feed from your neighbor who owns the feed-and-seed store, or selling produce to a wholesaler located a few towns over, or delivering a load of grain to the local elevator, it’s sometimes easy to think of agriculture as a local concern. But farmers seldom lose...
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPRING FARM: Livestock, poultry see costs soar

Rising production and input costs, supply-chain disruptions and changing consumer needs due to the coronavirus are facing cattle producers in 2022. "The biggest concern facing beef cattle farmers this year is the increased cost of raising cattle," Clemson University Cooperative Extension Area Livestock/Forages Agent, Midlands District Nicole Correa said. "One...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisor’s consider Property Tax Abatement Policy to lure new business

(Audubon) A key item on the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s agenda this week was a County Property Tax Abatement. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen suggested a three part proposal for residential, commercial and industrial growth, and commercial and industrial new business. “There’s a big thing. We began talking about a week ago. There’s an economic development opportunity in particular that is asking for property tax abatement and opened up the discussion about doing a county wide policy.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
marketplace.org

Farm groups push for allowing growers to plant on protected land

The planting season for commodities like soybeans, corn and spring wheat are getting underway around the country. And with the global supply of those commodities disrupted by the war in Ukraine, some big U.S. farm lobbying groups have an idea about how to increase their output. It involves some changes...
AGRICULTURE
lootpress.com

OP-ED: Do your Part, Plant an Extra Row

Attention farmers, producers and home gardeners! As we set in motion our spring planting, we call on you to do your part to grow West Virginia’s food resiliency by planting extra rows this year. Supply chain issues, inflation, the pandemic and the War in Ukraine have shown us the importance of creating an independent U.S. within the world market. History tells us that famine typically follows a pandemic and I fear, just like our energy sector, continued reliance on foreign nations for food will have dire consequences. We already have experienced what this could look like when prices and food scarcity skyrocketed during the beginning of the pandemic. We survived by shifting our focus towards local agriculture which led to all-time records for local food sales and meat processing. As we look for ways to foster growth through local agriculture, I am asking all producers to consider planting an extra row of something, anything commonly consumed in West Virginia.
AGRICULTURE
94.1 KRNA

What’s To Come For Farmers Looking For Equipment In Iowa?

Increased costs are typically the response when goods are going through shortages, but what happens when we add inflation on top of those prices? Well for some, more shortages. According to Reuters, there are some farm machinery companies that have stopped taking equipment orders from farmers as shortages of parts...
IOWA STATE
InsideClimate News

US Taxpayers Are Spending Billions on Crop Insurance Premiums to Prop Up Farmers on Frequently Flooded, Unproductive Land

The vast Mississippi River watershed contains famously fertile soil, making the cropland of the American Midwest some of the most valuable and productive in the world. The watershed is also projected to flood more frequently and intensely as the climate warms, meaning more of that prized farmland will end up underwater, more often.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy