Kelis’s husband Mike Mora has died of stage four stomach cancer, the singer’s management have said. He was 37.The news of the photographer’s death was disclosed to the public on Monday 14 March.“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” Steve Satterthwaite of Red Light Management said. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”Mora disclosed the news of his cancer diagnosis in October last year. In a series of posts shared to Instagram, Mora shared details of how he was feeling after his stage four diagnosis, revealing that a...

