ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magoffin County Man Indicted On Child Porn Charges

By ethan
q95fm.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man out of Magoffin County has now been indicted in federal court on charges of...

www.q95fm.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Former Tennessee Nurse Convicted of Lesser Charge for Killing Elderly Patient by Giving Her Wrong Medication

Jurors convicted a former nurse of killing an elderly patient. RaDonda Vaught, 38, gave Charlene Murphey, 75, the wrong medication in the 2017 incident. The defense construed this as an honest mistake, and that systematic errors contributed to the death, according to NPR. She was made out to be a “scapegoat,” said attorney Peter Strianse. But a safety officer of the hospital Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, testified that technical problems got fixed weeks before Murphey’s death.
NASHVILLE, TN
KRMG

Two charged in Beggs 2019 triple homicide could face death penalty

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Keegan Leah Kelley Harroz and Barry Roland Titus could face the death penalty if convicted for the 2019 triple homicide of 65-year-old Jack Chandler, his wife 69-year-old Evelyn and their daughter 43-year-old Tiffany Eichor. The new punishment was filed on March 28 by the Okmulgee County...
BEGGS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Kentucky State Police#Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mineral Point daycare worker arrested in connection with 4-month-old’s death

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mineral Point police say they’ve arrested a daycare worker after a 4-month-old child died from injuries suffered while in the woman’s care. According to a news release from Chief Robert Weier, police arrested the child’s daycare provider for “neglecting a child with death as a consequence.” Police said the child was in the woman’s care on...
MINERAL POINT, WI
The Independent

RaDonda Vaught: Ex-ICU nurse found guilty over accidental injection death of patient

A former ICU nurse has been found guilty over the 2017 accidental injection death of a 75-year-old patient in a case that has drawn the close attention of medical professionals.RaDonda Vaught was convicted of gross neglect of an impaired adult, but on a count of reckless homicide, a Tennessee jury found her guilty of the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.She faces three to six years in prison for neglect and one to two years for negligent homicide, according to sentencing guidelines released by the district attorney’s office in Nashville.Vaught, 38, of Bethpage, Tennessee, is set to be sentenced 13...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy