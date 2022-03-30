ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC needs to be able to make their free throws if they want to advance to the national championship game

By Michael McKay
Cover picture for the articleCarolina fans, particularly those of the Roy Williams era, are not used to seeing a Tar Heel team excel at shooting free throws. But this season, UNC as a team is shooting 76.5% from the charity stripe, good enough for 25th best in the NCAA, and 1st in the ACC! Duke...

thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

Round 3: UNC, Duke set for 1st NCAA meeting in Final Four

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke and North Carolina are taking their much talked about and often debated men’s basketball rivalry on the road to a place its never been. The neighboring schools are preparing for another first in a series filled with big-name players and intense finishes: playing each other in the NCAA Tournament. It seems fitting the matchup comes in the Final Four, with a berth in the championship game on the line.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC basketball: Hubert Davis record vs. Duke as a player

Hubert Davis has led his alma mater to the Final Four in his first season as head coach, but when did he play for North Carolina?. Hubert Davis paid his dues for years as an assistant coach at North Carolina under Roy Williams, also serving as head coach of the junior varsity team. He took over for the legendary coach this year, and Davis has led his alma mater in the Final Four. The Tar Heels will face their chief rival Duke on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WXII 12

Winston-Salem's Dave Odom shares thoughts on Duke/UNC Final Four

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — While millions of college basketball fans will be glued to Saturday night's historic meeting between North Carolina and Duke in the Final Four, few people have ties to the game and its coaches as strong or unique as Winston-Salem's Dave Odom. Odom spent a dozen seasons...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#Acc#The Blue Devils#Cal State Fullerton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big UNC football target receives crystal ball to SEC school

Fresh off a top 10 class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Mack Brown and his staff are working hard on future classes for the UNC football program in Chapel Hill. One big target on UNC’s radar is four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jarrett is a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels. With Brown’s success in the state of North Carolina, landing another big talent is key for future classes. However, the Tar Heels might be behind in the race to land him. After Jarrett took a visit to Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs received a crystal ball prediction for the talented defensive lineman. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong made a prediction for Jarrett to Georgia with a confidence of six. Now, crystal ball predictions don’t guarantee a commitment but when it comes from a national analyst there’s something behind it. It does appear as if UNC has some ground to make up with Jarrett but there doesn’t appear to be a decision coming anytime soon. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

UNC departs for Final Four

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of North Carolina men’s basketball fans lined up outside the Dean Smith Center on Wednesday to see the Tar Heels off to New Orleans. UNC faces archrival Duke on Saturday in an unprecedented matchup in the Final Four. The two have never...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

UNC gets big send off to Final Four

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Head Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are on their way to the final four in Louisiana to face off against longtime rival and arch enemy Duke. Students sent the Tar Heels off in style hoping for a final four win and another national championship.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
