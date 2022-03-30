ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney highlights from offseason workout

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears don’t start their offseason program until April 4, but quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have been hard at work training this offseason.

Fields and Mooney, two rising stars on Chicago’s roster, have trained together on multiple occasions this offseason, including as early as the day after the end of the 2021 season.

They recently wrapped another training session down in Atlanta, as they continue to strengthen their connection on the field before the work officially begins at Halas Hall.

Simeon Kelley continues to provide Bears nation with highlights from Fields and Mooney’s offseason training. Take a look at this latest footage, including an impressive side arm throw by Fields and some crisp route-running by Mooney.

There’s plenty of reasons to be excited about the potential of the Fields-Mooney pairing in 2022. Right now, Mooney projects to be Fields’ top target, where the Bears will still look to add more weapons around him.

Chicago’s current wide receiving corp. consists of Mooney, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dazz Newsome.

