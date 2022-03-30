12-year-old killed by younger brother who found gun: St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 12-year-old brother as the two played with a gun they found inside a St. Louis home.
Television station KMOV reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
Police said Wednesday the boys’ mother has been arrested on possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police also identified the victim as LaFrance Johnson, who they said was shot in the face when a gun the 10-year-old was holding accidentally went off.
The death follows a spate of shootings this year in St. Louis involving children handling guns.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
