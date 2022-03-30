Who will need another COVID-19 booster?

The White House on Thursday announced plans for the largest-ever release of oil from the United States’ strategic reserves. It said in a fact sheet that it would release an average of 1 million barrels per day for the next six months, resulting in a total release of about 180 million barrels.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, marking the first time the GOP senator will vote against a nominee for the high court since joining the Senate. “I will oppose her and I will vote no,”...
When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over an Oscars ceremony punchline, other comedians felt the sting. “I know Chris and I know what it’s like to be on a stage in front of an audience that doesn’t like your material,” said stand-up comedian Judy Gold. “But to be physically assaulted, that’s a whole other thing. It felt like every comedian was smacked across the face. It really felt like that.”
Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) — Russian forces have withdrawn from Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, the state enterprise overseeing Ukraine's nuclear power plants said on Thursday. "It was confirmed that the occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone,...
March 31 (Reuters) - Results from union elections at Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) warehouses in New York and Alabama started coming in on Thursday, with early counts showing a potential landmark victory for organized labor at a Staten Island warehouse. An early tally in Alabama indicated a close vote that could...
Arizona residents will now need to show proof of citizenship in order to vote in a presidential election, sparking anger from some activists. "Election integrity means counting every lawful vote and prohibiting any attempt to illegally cast a vote," Gov. Dough Ducey said in a letter explaining his decision to sign the bill Wednesday.
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine’s border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said Thursday. The operator, Energoatom, said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.
A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight — killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states. In Florida, the...
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Americans will be allowed to choose an X for gender on their passport applications and select their sex on Social Security cards, the Biden administration said on Thursday in announcing measures to support transgender Americans against wave of state laws targeting them. The State Department...
Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday night's Oscar ceremony after slapping Chris Rock but refused to do so, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Board of Governors said Wednesday while announcing that it had begun disciplinary proceedings against the actor. Possible punishment could result in “suspension, expulsion...
