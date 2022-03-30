Who will need another COVID-19 booster?

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over an Oscars ceremony punchline, other comedians felt the sting. “I know Chris and I know what it’s like to be on a stage in front of an audience that doesn’t like your material,” said stand-up comedian Judy Gold. “But to be physically assaulted, that’s a whole other thing. It felt like every comedian was smacked across the face. It really felt like that.”

