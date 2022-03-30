ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does the Game of Thrones prequel premiere?

By Sabrina Picou, Tereza Shkurtaj
 1 day ago
OVER two years after the Game of Thrones series finale and fans will be seeing their favorite book come to life, once again.

George R R Martin stated on his website that the new HBO prequel of GOT, House of the Dragon, is Martin approved.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon Credit: PA:Press Association

The Game of Thrones prequel which takes place 300 years prior to the events in GOT is set to debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 2022.

The show will premiere on August 21, 2022, according to the House of the Dragon Twitter page.

Production for House of the Dragon began in April 2021 according to E! News.

The prequel will focus on Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors.

What is the House of the Dragon about?

E! News reported that HBO ordered 10 episodes of the new show soon after the eight-season series came to a close.

Martin expressed his excitement about the new show House of the Dragon.

"I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it's worth," he wrote on his website.

"Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book)."

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon Credit: PA:Press Association

Who will star in the House of the Dragon?

Many might be wondering if some of their favorite characters will appear in the show's prequel.

E! News revealed some names of characters whose storylines fans could expect to see.

Some of the cast for House of the Dragon include Matt Smith, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Sonoya Mizuno, Theo Nate, Savannah Steyn, and Steve Toussaint.

"Most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors," Martin wrote.

"But I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling)."

The author, who wrote the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, wrote on his blog that he has previewed a rough cut of the prequel and loved it.

"Mum's the word now, don't tell anyone… I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."

