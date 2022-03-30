10 of the coolest things to see at this year's Whitney Biennial

Almost 22 million visitors—a staggering 27.5 times Amsterdam's population—descended on the city's cobblestone streets in 2019. After the onset of the pandemic, its local council took steps to limit these crowds, like voting to move its infamous red-light district to a new purpose-built neighborhood outside the city center (the location is still TBD); outlawing nonresidents from lighting up spliffs; and launching splashy campaigns to nudge visitors to other areas. One of these is Amsterdam-Noord, a curious corner locals have known about for years, just four miles north of downtown. It takes only a free five-minute ferry hop from Central Station, the city's main transport hub, to access this district, which has built up its creative cred since the early 2010s. Its defunct factories, which once cranked out cargo ships and steel, have been overtaken by freethinking chefs, tech start-ups, and edgy artists who have turned Noord's once-gritty industrial parks into the city's most envelope-pushing creative spaces.

