ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

10 of the coolest things to see at this year's Whitney Biennial

By Shaye Weaver
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Whitney Biennial has been a long time coming. Originally meant to open in 2021, the 80th edition combines three years of planning as well as 63 artists and collectives to present an event that has been described as both "dynamic" and timely by its curators. "Whitney Biennial 2022:...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Time Out New York
Time Out New York

1K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

187K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Time Out New York

A famous 'Sphinx' sculpture is now on display in NYC

This one's worth a trip to the Meatpacking District: renowned artist Fernando Botero's visually-striking, eight-foot-tall Sphinx statue is now on display at 14th Street Square through April 19. The outdoor installation is part of "Fernando Botero," a new exhibit presented by David Benrimon Fine Art in celebration of the artist's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Whitney Biennial’s Lucy Raven Joins Art Market Juggernaut Lisson Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Lucy Raven, an artist whose film installations explore cinema history and systems of power, has joined Lisson Gallery, making her one of the first artists included in this year’s Whitney Biennial to make the jump to an art-market juggernaut ahead of the show’s opening. The gallery, which has locations in New York, London, and Shanghai, as well as a planned one for Los Angeles, will represent her globally. “The gallery has a long history of showing video and film, and a long history of championing artists with practices that are more centered around installation and...
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

A Travel Guide to Marfa, Texas: America’s Coolest Art Town

Getting to Marfa is a journey, no matter where you’re coming from. The closest city, El Paso, is a three-hour drive away through the Texas high plains and desert—the region known as Big Bend country—and a ride so deserted that tumbleweeds may block the road. Then again, it’s that very remoteness that brought minimalist artist Donald Judd here in 1971, seeking peaceful creative respite after years spent in the hustle and bustle of New York City.
MARFA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitney Museum#Mta#Sculpture#Art
Time Out Global

6 spectacular cherry blossom illuminations in Tokyo

Sakura are gorgeous during the day, but these light-ups at parks and shrines prove they’re even better at night. The warmer season has finally arrived in Tokyo and the cherry blossoms are expected to start blooming at the end of March. When we think of hanami, we’re usually picturing a daytime picnic in the park, surrounded by flowers, but there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the pink blossoms in the evening, too. Many venues offer special illuminations and light-up events when the sakura trees are in full bloom.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out New York

Awesome bike parking pods are popping up all over NYC

New parking lots for bikes are about to roll out all over New York as part of the city's broader effort to provide a secure environment for cyclists. This spring, the Department of Transportation (DOT) will roll out "Mini," a prototype of Brooklyn-based company Oonee's six-bike corral, at five different high-traffic locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Each parking pod will stay put for 29 days and then move to a different location. During each period, DOT will compile data to analyze the product's impact on bike parking security.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The first ever net-zero energy library in NYC is now open on Staten Island

The New York Public Library just celebrated the opening of its 14th branch on Staten Island—and there's a lot to unpack there. Let's start with what we deem to be the most exciting portion of the project: its eco-friendliness. Found inside the Bricktown Commons shopping center, Charleston Library at 225 Bricktown Way is the first net-zero energy library in all of New York City. What that means is that it basically creates all the fuel it needs to function on its own—that's mostly thanks to a solar panel array on the roof that, according to an official press release, "will provide nearly 100% of the energy that the building uses throughout the year."
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Time Out New York

10 gorgeous photos of cherry blossoms in NYC right now

One of NYC’s most beloved harbingers of spring, the city’s many beautiful pink cherry blossoms, have once again erupted in gorgeous displays across the five boroughs. The pink trees have already started to bloom in Central Park and at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Just be sure to stop by and see them soon! The trees generally boom for about a week before dropping their petals to the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cntraveler.com

What to Do in Amsterdam-Noord, the Dutch Capital’s Coolest Neighborhood

Almost 22 million visitors—a staggering 27.5 times Amsterdam's population—descended on the city's cobblestone streets in 2019. After the onset of the pandemic, its local council took steps to limit these crowds, like voting to move its infamous red-light district to a new purpose-built neighborhood outside the city center (the location is still TBD); outlawing nonresidents from lighting up spliffs; and launching splashy campaigns to nudge visitors to other areas. One of these is Amsterdam-Noord, a curious corner locals have known about for years, just four miles north of downtown. It takes only a free five-minute ferry hop from Central Station, the city's main transport hub, to access this district, which has built up its creative cred since the early 2010s. Its defunct factories, which once cranked out cargo ships and steel, have been overtaken by freethinking chefs, tech start-ups, and edgy artists who have turned Noord's once-gritty industrial parks into the city's most envelope-pushing creative spaces.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out New York

Four top companies return to NYC in a fabulous new dance festival

New York is up and dancing again. In venues around the city, dance companies that have been forced into restless quiescence are leaping back into action. And New York City Center is leading the charge this month with its first-ever City Center Dance Festival, a three-week feast of movement that features four of the country's most esteemed companies: two modern dance standard-bearers, Paul Taylor Dance Company and Martha Graham Dance Company, and two venerable ballet troupes, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Ballet Hispánico.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Part of NYC Pride is happening on Governors Island this year

After last year's mostly virtual affair, it's no surprise that any news concerning Pride 2022 is met with major excitement. Case in point: Pride Island officially moving its celebrations to Governors Island on June 24-26. The first in-person Pride Island experience in three years will also feature pop superstar Kim...
WUSA9

National Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off in DC

WASHINGTON — It's beginning to look a lot like cherry blossom season in D.C., especially after two years of virtual festivities because of COVID-19 precautions and closures. With the start of spring on Sunday, the National Cherry Blossom Festival held its first opening ceremony celebration since 2019, kicking off the season at the Warner Theatre.
WASHINGTON, DC
Time Out New York

These are the ten most filmed streets in all of NYC

New Yorkers pride themselves on living in one of the most recognizable cities in the world—but are certain New York streets more famous than others?. Apparently, yes. American Home Shield just analyzed shooting location data from IMDB and uncovered the most filmed streets in New York (and the United States as a whole!).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Try these iconic NYC foods at Time Out Market New York

Some of New York City’s most iconic food items are so famous they’re—get this—actually the subject of debate and even scientific analysis. Tears of joy and angst have been shed not only over which of NYC’s vast and varied pizza and bagel options are the very best, but also over what makes them so much finer than the rest. Don’t even think about asking for ketchup at the hot dog cart if the line’s within earshot. And with so many marvelous options all around the city, precisely where to fold, schmear and top these world class foodstuffs invites a whole other conversation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Here are the most popular cuisines in NYC by neighborhood

New Yorkers will travel for good food and some neighborhoods just have the best restaurants for certain cuisines worth hopping on the train for. In fact, 85 percent of reservations made are by people who live in a different zip code, according to Seated, a restaurant discovery app that curates local restaurant reservations and offers rewards on meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy