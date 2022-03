Eric Church is feeling the sting from Texas fans after cancelling his upcoming April 2 show at San Antonio’s AT&T Center so he can attend a basketball game. In a message on March 26, Church said that he was heading to the game on the day he was scheduled to perform in San Antonio, so he could see Duke Blue Devils take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Final Four for a spot in the College Basketball Championship game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game also marks the first time the two teams will face each other in the Final Four.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO