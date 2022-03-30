ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison.

Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have been violated by the staff at ADX Florence, the super-maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, where he is serving his life sentence.

'They don't take him out into the open air, they don't take him out for a single day,' Colón claimed. 'We've had a lot of problems because they don't treat him medically if he gets sick. The requests are ignored.'

The high-profile lawyer, who also represented El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel before she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in November 2021, said the Sinaloa Cartel co-founder has been denied access to water and dental treatment for his molars.

'He can't have two 15-minute calls a month, he can't talk to his partner,' Colón added. 'The government claims that they need to have him under those restrictions because he can pass some message.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSdSd_0euIkseX00
Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán will be taking his case to the Supreme Court in April. His lawyers will argue that the jailed co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel is being tortured by prison staff at ADX Florence, the Florence, Colorado, super maximum security prison where he is serving his life sentence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oV1Bj_0euIkseX00
El Chapo is allowed to spend only one hour outside the concrete jail cell where he is spending the rest of his life. However, his lawyers told Mexican network Milenio that his rights as an inmate are being violated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420XeM_0euIkseX00
ADX Florence in Florence, Colorado, is considered the most secure penitentiary in the United States. It is home to Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán and other notorious criminals, including Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing; Richard Reid, the airliner 'show bomber;' and Ted Kaczynski, 'The Unabomber'

While El Chapo is only allowed to receive visits from the 10-year-old twin daughters he has with Coronel, all visits to the high security penitentiary are under suspension as a result of COVID-19 preventive measures.

It's unknown if he can even have phone contact with his former beauty queen wife, who is behind bars in Texas. DailyMail.com reached out to ADX Florence for comment.

Colón said her client remains positive and 'won't give up' despite the alleged mistreatment he has been exposed to.

The Supreme Court motion is expected to be filed before April 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8PLA_0euIkseX00
No prisoner has ever escaped from ADX Florence, the super maximum security prison located in Florence, Colorado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OIz7_0euIkseX00
Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán is among the high profile convicted criminals being held at ADX Florence 

A move to seek a new trial was rejected by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on January 25.

The court dismissed claims that some of the jurors followed the case outside the court chambers during the three-month trial.

El Chapo's lawyers argued that at least five members of the jury followed media coverage of the trial and lied about not doing so.

It also rejected the argument that the condition at ADX Florence was deplorable and that the United States government made Guzmán a target for prosecution.

It's not the first time El Chapo's lawyers have raised issue with over his handling at ADX Florence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43F4ry_0euIkseX00
Emma Coronel, the wife of Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán is serving a three-year sentence at a prison in Texas 

In a 2019 interview with Univision, Colón revealed that Guzmán's eyesight had worsened within the two months that he had been holed up in the prison complex that also houses Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing; Richard Reid, the airliner 'show bomber;' and Ted Kaczynski, 'The Unabomber.'

Guzmán also complained about the strict conditions that he encountered in jail following his extradition from Mexico to the United States in January 2017.

Up until the end of his trial, he spent his entire time at the Manhattan Metropolitan Center and grumbled over drinking tap water and requested bottled water. He also complained that the cell was too cold.

Comments / 21

HELLS ANGEL
1d ago

By whom? He has more money than any inmate ever, as many people as he killed and had killed just what kind of abuse is he getting

Reply(1)
11
Srd Drs
14h ago

Says the chainsaw-happy murderer and drug kingpin. He can't pay his way out of prison like he did in Mexico. I hope they're slicing his chorizo. With rusty Sawzall blades.

Reply
5
Alisha Jendral
17h ago

he killed thousands. ordered thousands of murders. his requests should be ignored. he should rot where he lays.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican cop who helped traffic more than $1BILLION in cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel and reported to El Chapo's business partner sentenced to LIFE in prison by federal court in Texas

A former Mexican police officer was sentenced to life in prison last week by a Texas court for aiding the Sinaloa Cartel in trafficking $1 billion of cocaine to the United States. Arturo Shows Urquidi, 50, was a member of the Chihuahua state police before he joined the ranks of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
hotnewhiphop.com

Kay Flock Is Now Represented By El Chapo's Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman

Kay Flock is a promising name in the Brooklyn drill scene but his recent charges might significantly impede the growth of his career. The rapper delivered flooded the streets with new music since the summer of 2021 before his arrest at the top of the year. The rapper was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Manhattan in December.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Wives of twin Chicago mobsters who snitched on El Chapo 'siphoned cash from a $5M stash of drug money hidden under floorboards of their home to splurge on shopping trips, European vacations and a J-Lo concert in Vegas'

The wives of twin brothers Pedro and Margarito Flores - the star witnesses who helped the United States government send Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán away to prison for life - are now being accused of laundering money for the pair and squirreling away millions in drug money to splurge on clothes, concerts and vacations, court documents show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Chapo
Person
Ted Kaczynski
KSN.com

Russian migrants agree to leave camp on the border in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A week after Russian migrants started gathering on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, hoping to gain access into the U.S., the city of Tijuana worried they were getting in the way of thousands of people who walk across the border daily.
IMMIGRATION
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein caught smuggling Milk Duds in jail

Harvey Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to records viewed by Variety. The Milk Duds were found during a search on Nov. 10, after Weinstein had a face-to-face meeting with Shawn Burkley, one of his attorneys. The Milk Duds were confiscated, and the guards warned that they would have to search his attorneys’ legal binders and laptop bags on future visits.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maximum Security Prison#Drug Trafficking#Prison Cell#The Supreme Court#Mexican#Milenio#Adx Florence#Sinaloa Cartel
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
Vice

‘If There Is No Body, There Is No Crime’: 21 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The discovery of 21 bodies this week in a clandestine grave in the northern Mexican state of Sonora happened thanks to an anonymous tip. A man told the group of women looking for their missing family members to take an excavator to the backyard of an ordinary-looking house in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, a six-hour drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy