Grand Island, NE

Grand Island home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Grand Island Independent
 1 day ago

Enjoy beautiful views of the lake!! Three large bedrooms. 4 bath locations. Cozy...

theindependent.com

The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Dining Room Redo Features a Smart IKEA Hack and Other Custom DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to squeeze in a large group for dining is with banquette seating. Apartment Therapy has featured many great home redos that add banquettes or benches off the kitchen, like this tiny cottage kitchen that got a major expansion, or this beautiful black and white kitchen with a banquette behind the stairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Grand Island, NE
Real Estate
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
Grand Island, NE
Business
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
SHOPPING
BHG

5 Outdoor Living Trends Taking Over in 2022

Whether you have a sprawling backyard, a cozy front porch, or a sliver of a balcony, today's outdoor spaces are increasingly being designed for everyday use, rather than sporadic weekend parties or warm-weather grill-outs. Many homeowners now depend on these outdoor areas to provide additional living space, a peaceful escape, and a connection to nature that their homes might otherwise lack. Weather permitting, a wide variety of activities including work, play, cooking, relaxation, and entertaining are all moving outdoors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

11 Rattan Headboards That’ll Add Some Boho Flair to Your Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to finding the right headboard for you, the search can seem daunting. From plush upholstered picks and wooden works of art to stunning metal designs and headboards that double as storage space, the options are seemingly endless. However, there’s one style of headboards we haven’t talked about yet: the super-stylish rattan headboard. It’s no secret that rattan has been having a moment (nor that we’re big fans of the classic earthy material here at Apartment Therapy). Adding a bit of bohemian flair to any space, rattan is beloved for its charm and instant eye-catching appeal. So, naturally, it makes sense that this material would be used to create some truly stunning headboards. After all, what is a headboard if not a bedroom statement piece? Below, we rounded up 11 of the best rattan headboards you can get today. Trust us, after taking a look at these picks, you’ll hop on the rattan bandwagon, too.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Power 102.9 NoCo

Live Life on the Go in this Converted Shuttle Bus Tiny Home

The tiny homes trend is one that's currently sweeping the nation. These petite pads are a great option for individuals trying to downsize, those wanting to have a minimalist lifestyle or people who live their lives on the go. Unique things like shipping containers, train cars, and busses are even...
KAAL-TV

Senior living home putting on prom for residents, needing donations

(ABC 6 News) - Our House Senior Living in Austin is planning a prom for its residents, but they are needing donations to put on the dance. "It's really important to enrich their lives they don't get to get out right now covid is a barrier and it is just a fun thing to see them take back to their high school days," Our House Life Enrichment Coordinator, Samantha Ricke said.
AUSTIN, MN
BHG

Amazon Has So Many Outdoor Furniture Options for Under $250—Here Are Our 10 Favorite Picks

There's a lot to consider when shopping for outdoor furniture, including the climate you live in, the size of your space, your entertainment needs, and your personal decor style. But one surprising element that doesn't have to hinder your patio shopping experience is the price. Outdoor furniture and decor can cost thousands of dollars, but Amazon has so many affordable options to choose from—that's why we rounded up our 10 favorite picks under $250.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Thanks to Repairs and Renos, This Midwest Family Farmhouse Got a New Life

Are you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. Name: Jessica Youngquist and boyfriend,...
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

7 Types of Ceiling Lights To Upgrade Your Home

Upgrade your ceiling lights and see what an impact it has on the overall look and feel of your home. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Grand Island Independent

Historical homes you can own in the Grand Island area

Stately circa 1929 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fireplace; original hardwood floors under the carpet; detached oversized 1 car garage; Lennox furnace; water softener; bonus room in basement along with storage; ready for your updates; 2 blocks from city park. 1 year home warranty (mechanical).
GRAND ISLAND, NE

