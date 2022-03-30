ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor’s Kendall Brown enters 2022 NBA Draft

By Luke Adams
 1 day ago
Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown says he'll enter the draft. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor freshman forward Kendall Brown is entering the 2022 NBA Draft, he tells Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (video link).

Brown doesn’t explicitly state whether he intends to forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility or simply test the draft waters, but his comments over the course of the four-minute interview with Charania strongly suggest he’s planning to go pro.

Brown, who started all 34 games he played for Bears in 2021-22, averaged 9.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 1.9 APG on .584/.341/.689 shooting in 27.0 minutes per contest.

As ESPN’s Jonathan Givony notes in his assessment of Brown, the youngster has a raw offensive skill set and was plagued by defensive lapses as a freshman, but his physical profile, explosiveness and long-term upside will intrigue NBA teams.

ESPN ranks Brown as the No. 25 prospect on its big board, while Jeff Goodman of Stadium (Twitter link) believes the 18-year-old should be a lottery pick.

