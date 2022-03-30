HARDY Scores His First Hot Hard Rock Songs No. 1 With ‘Sold Out’

Click here to read the full article. Rosalía‘s long-awaited MOTOMAMI album has topped this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 18) on Billboard, choosing the 28-year-old artist’s sophomore album as their favorite new music release of the past week.
MOTOMAMI, the Spanish singer-songwriter’s first LP in four years, brought in nearly 28% of the vote, beating out new music by Normani (“Fair”), Coi Leray with Nicki Minaj (“Blick Blick”), Charli XCX (Crash), Carrie Underwood (“Ghost Story”), and others.
Rosalía’s new project follows her 2018 Latin Grammy-winning El Mal Querer, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin...
