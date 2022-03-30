ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Music is a huge part of Charlotte Shout

 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Applesauce Group is a 501c3 non-profit based here in Charlotte that leverages art,...

WCNC

Charlotte SHOUT! festival returns to Uptown Charlotte in April

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte SHOUT! is making a return this year for the first time since the pandemic started. It’s a multi-week festival that celebrates the city’s creativity through art, music, food, and ideas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tosco Music's 100th Music Party is this weekend

On April 2, 2022, Tosco Music will bring its 100th Tosco Music Party to the Knight Theater stage. Featuring more than a dozen local, regional, and national acts sharing a wide variety of music genres, attendees can expect a night of nostalgia and insanely good music. What started as intimate...
MUSIC
WCNC

How NC singer Sunshine Anderson is crushing it in the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To celebrate Women’s History month, WCNC's Wake Up Charlotte has been highlighting women you think are crushing are crushing it in the community. This Wednesday we highlight R&B singer-songwriter and North Carolina native Sunshine Anderson about her new podcast and book aimed at empowering women.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Entertainment
Collider

How 'My Dress-Up Darling' Crafts Its Relatable Cast

The romantic comedy anime My Dress-Up Darling has proven to be a hit with fans. From watching the show every week to buying up the dolls its protagonist Gojo takes pride in creating, people are finding themselves enamored with the antics of Gojo and his cosplaying friend Marin. From consistently impressive character animation to the charming relationship between the main duo, there are plenty of reasons why it’s hard not to love a show with as much heart as My Dress-Up Darling. However, what truly sells this anime and allows it to connect to fans so easily is the relatable positive spirit and insecurities of its main characters.
COMICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Inside ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 With the Cast & Creators: ‘This Is Really Charlotte’s Story’

Sand, seashells…and an airplane hangar? Welcome to the set of Sanditon, outside Bristol, England, where the 19th and 21st centuries collide. Not that viewers will notice when the long-awaited new season of the Masterpiece series premieres on PBS on March 20. But when the cast filmed scenes at a specially made beach last year, a huge aircraft shed where the Concorde was constructed sat where the water should be. The sea was digitally added later.
TV SERIES
WCNC

Catawba County man wins $110,000 in lottery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Robert Bowen of Conover tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Bowen bought his lucky ticket from KS Mart on Springs Road in Hickory. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $78,113.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Distractify

'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Sniffs a Mysterious Substance With Historical Roots

The hit Netflix show Bridgerton is set during the Regency Era, so many modern devices and inventions have been foregone in favor of the historical. This historical accuracy can be extended to vices too, which, for the people of the Regency Era, are mostly limited to alcohol and tobacco. Curious fans have noticed Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) sniffing a brown mystery powder throughout the series and wondered what she's doing.
MUSIC
Collider

‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Announces Cast for Young Queen Charlotte, Young Lady Danbury

Bridgerton season 2 is currently busy breaking records for Netflix. However, the streamer is not wasting any time sitting on this romantic drama’s success as the untitled Bridgerton prequel series now has its cast, announced by Netflix and Shondaland on Wednesday. The upcoming limited series that centers around Queen Charlotte’s “rise to prominence and power” has also started doing its table reads. Netflix has even released images of the cast together doing their first reading.
TV SERIES
The Lantern

Theater students excited to perform ‘Violet’ without masks

“Violet” will be performed Thursday through April 8 in the Thurber Theatre of the Drake Performance and Event Center. Credit: Hannah Santo | Lantern Reporter. Theater students are looking forward to clear facial cues and unmuffled voices during the Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts’ upcoming production of the musical “Violet.”
TheWrap

‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Is Not Just About Dance': Choreographer Chawnta’ Marie

In the unscripted Prime Video series “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” the “Good As Hell” singer is looking for 10 new plus-size dancers to become her backup dancers, the “Big Grrrls.” The women come from various backgrounds and levels of training, but they all want the opportunity to dance with a superstar, an opportunity that doesn’t come along every day for women of a certain size.
THEATER & DANCE
WCNC

Homebuyers are turning to this new tactic to win contentious bidding wars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has been a hot real estate market for over a year now, with people doing everything they can to get into their dream home. Some are going so far as to write so-called "love letters" to convince current owners to sell their houses. Some people have wondered if it's legal to pour your heart out to a homeowner on why you deserve to buy their home.
CHARLOTTE, NC

