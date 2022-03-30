Music is a huge part of Charlotte Shout

The romantic comedy anime My Dress-Up Darling has proven to be a hit with fans. From watching the show every week to buying up the dolls its protagonist Gojo takes pride in creating, people are finding themselves enamored with the antics of Gojo and his cosplaying friend Marin. From consistently impressive character animation to the charming relationship between the main duo, there are plenty of reasons why it’s hard not to love a show with as much heart as My Dress-Up Darling. However, what truly sells this anime and allows it to connect to fans so easily is the relatable positive spirit and insecurities of its main characters.

COMICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO