FREMONT — The Norwalk boys tennis team opened the season with a 4-1 non-league loss at Fremont Ross on Tuesday. The Truckers won at second doubles, as Ethan Brown and Eli Kluding defeated Gage Ross and Evan Garcia by scores of 6-2 and 6-1. At first singles, Bryan Sommers fell in two sets (6-2, 7-5) to Wes Schroder, while Drew Thomas fell at second singles to Kurt Harrison (6-0, 6-1). At third singles, Fremont's Cole Kinsey defeated Norwalk's Xavier Sweet, 6-1, 6-1.

NORWALK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO