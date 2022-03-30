ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies arrest two following traffic stop

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 1 day ago
CANTON-Tuesday just prior to 6:30 p.m. Fulton County Deputies arrested two people, Paul Montgomery, 30, Canton and Sabrina Jones-Miller, 25, Havana, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Ash and Second Avenue.

Assisted by the Canton Police Department and the Farmington K9 Unit, over 100 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and fentanyl were located upon searching the 2003 Cadillac.

Both subjects were charged with possession of methamphetamine over 100 grams, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance over 100 grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, Montgomery was charged with driving without a valid license.

Both subjects were transported to the Fulton County Jail to await their first court appearance.

