ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

‘Ode to an Autocrat’

winonapost.com
 2 days ago

Preface: We are just defeating one green-eyed monster called COVID. However, we now have another one that we must also defeat. One with eyes we cannot determine color except evil!. Oh, ye of little faith; let me cast upon you, my shadow. I have been abroad underground for a...

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: America's political right seems to feel kinship with a murderous autocrat. Why?

While most Americans pull for Ukraine and its resistance to Russia’s invasion, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and labeled his government “incredibly evil.” It’s part of a broader phenomenon among hard-right politicians who have found a soft spot for Russia and its monstrous leader. It’s time to ask some hard questions about the American right’s fetishization of Vladimir Putin’s violent autocracy.
U.S. POLITICS
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Blinders are particularly useful appliances for autocrats

A recent opinion page carried a cartoon of a scowling George Washington, including a quotation. "No punishment, in my opinion, is too great for the Man who can build his greatness upon his country’s ruin." Aren’t those words even more appropriate in our times than they were in Washington’s? Not since the ’30s have we had such an array of “strong men.” ...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Curbed

What Will It Take for Architects to Stop Working With Autocrats?

In 2013, I attended the gala opening of the Mariinsky Opera’s new home in St. Petersburg, designed by the Canadian architecture firm Diamond Schmitt. When the lights went down, the company’s music director, Valery Gergiev, the emperor of Russia’s musical world, remained backstage. The orchestra stayed silent; the curtain didn’t rise. Instead, Vladimir Putin strode onto the lip of the stage alone, followed by a spotlight, and orated for 20 minutes about the glories of Russian opera, Russian culture, and the Russian nation. The music world was watching, and he wanted it to know that this was his baby. The government had covered every dime of the building’s $700 million budget.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autocrat#Russia#Ode#Covid
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy