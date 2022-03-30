‘Ode to an Autocrat’

In 2013, I attended the gala opening of the Mariinsky Opera’s new home in St. Petersburg, designed by the Canadian architecture firm Diamond Schmitt. When the lights went down, the company’s music director, Valery Gergiev, the emperor of Russia’s musical world, remained backstage. The orchestra stayed silent; the curtain didn’t rise. Instead, Vladimir Putin strode onto the lip of the stage alone, followed by a spotlight, and orated for 20 minutes about the glories of Russian opera, Russian culture, and the Russian nation. The music world was watching, and he wanted it to know that this was his baby. The government had covered every dime of the building’s $700 million budget.
Comments / 0