Charlotte, NC

Enhance your mood this spring

WCNC
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear...

www.wcnc.com

WCNC

How NC singer Sunshine Anderson is crushing it in the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To celebrate Women’s History month, WCNC's Wake Up Charlotte has been highlighting women you think are crushing are crushing it in the community. This Wednesday we highlight R&B singer-songwriter and North Carolina native Sunshine Anderson about her new podcast and book aimed at empowering women.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Catawba County man wins $110,000 in lottery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Robert Bowen of Conover tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Bowen bought his lucky ticket from KS Mart on Springs Road in Hickory. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $78,113.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
Rolling Stone

What Do Studies Say Could Be a Major Mood Booster? Spring Cleaning

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. By now, you’re probably a pro at disinfecting surfaces and cleaning your workspace (both at home and in-office). But if these past winter months have left you feeling a little more more restless than usually, you’re not alone — a spring cleaning refresh can be just as important to your physical health as it can to your mental health. Spring cleaning, especially shared surfaces like bathrooms and kitchen counters, can help you minimize...
WJBF

Hotels back to full capacity and booked up for Masters Week

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- When golf comes to town, travelers can expect hotels to be completely booked in much of the CSRA. Tens of thousands of people flock to Augusta to attend the biggest golf tournament of the year and they need places to stay. Many people book for the following year, while they are still […]
WCNC

'The whole thing blew up overnight' | Charlotte sisters reflect on success of jewelry line Twine & Twig

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte sisters say they accidentally started what has become a popular jewelry line now sold in stores across the country. Twine & Twig exploded in popularity early on with some national attention, but the sisters say what kept them going is the help they received along the way from other women in business, keeping their business all women-owned and operated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Boots and Badges softball game this Sunday in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Morehead City police officers and firefighters are going head-to-head in softball this Sunday as part of the fifth annual Boots and Badges event. It will be the first time the event has been held in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event begins at 3 p.m. at Big Rock […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WCNC

'It's just wonderful': Pickleball is the trendy sport everyone's playing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a new sport that's seemingly everywhere these days: Pickleball!. The sport with a funny name is certainly growing in popularity in Charlotte. At Sports Connection south Charlotte, pickleball isn't just a game, it's a way of life. With 14 indoor courts and four outdoor courts, you can almost always find a game going.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homebuyers are turning to this new tactic to win contentious bidding wars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has been a hot real estate market for over a year now, with people doing everything they can to get into their dream home. Some are going so far as to write so-called "love letters" to convince current owners to sell their houses. Some people have wondered if it's legal to pour your heart out to a homeowner on why you deserve to buy their home.
CHARLOTTE, NC

