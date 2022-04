Applebee's used to pitch itself as a place for customers to come, sit, and stay a while. Then the pandemic happened, and Applebee's had to pivot. When local governments ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms, they had to quickly make their food available for delivery or pickup. For some restaurants, like pizzerias, that wasn't such a big deal. But for others, like Applebee's, it meant a drastic change in their operations — and a huge dip in sales, at least at first.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO