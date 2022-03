ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they say someone was shot in Elizabeth City. Elizabeth City police say 28-year-old Kareem Felton was shot at the Rivers Landing Apartments on Weeksville Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers say he was shot in the lower right leg and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO